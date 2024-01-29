Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $7.18

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.18, but opened at $7.38. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 17,233 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

