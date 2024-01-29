Kyrrex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.59 Million (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Kyrrex has a total market capitalization of $34.59 million and $122,691.40 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kyrrex has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kyrrex launched on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyrrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyrrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyrrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

