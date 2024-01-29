L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Raymond James

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.34. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.