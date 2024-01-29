Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 3.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LVRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

