Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 265.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

