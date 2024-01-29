Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lenovo Group Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of LNVGY opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.79.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.
About Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
