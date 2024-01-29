Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LNVGY opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

