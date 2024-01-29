Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 871,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,042,187 shares.The stock last traded at $16.28 and had previously closed at $15.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

