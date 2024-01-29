Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NYSE LBRT remained flat at $19.70 during trading on Monday. 768,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,259. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,797,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,457 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

