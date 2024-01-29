Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.68 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

