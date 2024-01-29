Litecoin Price Hits $67.10 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $250.92 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $67.10 or 0.00159531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009416 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,146,600 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

