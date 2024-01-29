Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46. 406,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,279,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $10,257,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $6,522,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.