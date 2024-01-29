LooksRare Price Tops $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $78.15 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

