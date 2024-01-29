Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 6.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 336,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $70,018,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.95. The company had a trading volume of 344,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,271. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.