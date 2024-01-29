Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Reduced by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 4.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $479.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

