Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUG. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. 59.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.07. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3613169 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

