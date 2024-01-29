MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.99

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

