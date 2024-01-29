Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,132 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 5,648,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

