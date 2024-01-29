Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.81. 523,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $237.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.