Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $22.29 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,286,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,364. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

