Mainsail Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. SoundThinking comprises about 1.7% of Mainsail Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mainsail Management Company LLC owned 0.75% of SoundThinking at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.
Shares of SoundThinking stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,818. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $255.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
