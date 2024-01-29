ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.