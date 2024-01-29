Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 28,706,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 96,820,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

