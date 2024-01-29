Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 102,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,680,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

