Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,462,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

