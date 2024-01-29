Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

