Markel Group (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $23.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $94 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,475.74 on Monday. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,417.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,443.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

