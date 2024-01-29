Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $2,424,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 305,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,263,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.49. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

