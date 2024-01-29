Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock worth $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,890. The company has a market cap of $411.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.