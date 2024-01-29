Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG cut its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 266.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after buying an additional 992,393 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 808,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,678. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

