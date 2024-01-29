Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. 38,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

