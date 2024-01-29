McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.