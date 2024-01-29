McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.52

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.52 and last traded at $122.66, with a volume of 685313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

