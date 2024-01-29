MELD Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MELD has a market cap of $55.97 million and $1.53 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,688,933,582 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01540292 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $1,530,292.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.