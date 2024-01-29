MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,800.09

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,800.09 and last traded at $1,773.07, with a volume of 58485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,795.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,397.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

