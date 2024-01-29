Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTR stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 88.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.