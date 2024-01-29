Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $396.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.95 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on META

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.