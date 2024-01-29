Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $508,814.10

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00006504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $61.53 million and $508,814.10 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,943,616 coins and its circulating supply is 22,308,134 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,943,616 with 22,308,134 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.83893964 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $497,705.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.