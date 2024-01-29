Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 10,005 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,296. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.