Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 14,824 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.37.

Shares of META stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.38. 12,489,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,830,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $400.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

