Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 3,241 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 88,779.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,949,000 after purchasing an additional 866,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $403.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.65 and its 200-day moving average is $391.50. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

