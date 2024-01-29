Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $15.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $629.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $636.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

