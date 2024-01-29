Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.