Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $782.09. 309,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,370. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $778.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

