Metis Global Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

