Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $9.69 on Monday, hitting $779.13. 773,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,419. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

