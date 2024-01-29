Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.34. 1,636,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.82.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.