Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. 2,352,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

