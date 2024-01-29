MetisDAO Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $440.74 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $83.94 or 0.00198676 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 84.2901422 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $11,876,281.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

