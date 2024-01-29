MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.