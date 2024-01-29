MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Up 49.1% in January

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. 32,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.



MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

